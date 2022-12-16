Despite nasty snowstorm, LNI boosts Rapid City’s economy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Events can bring in crowds of people, which can impact local businesses and influence sales. In December that big event is the Lakota Nation Invitational

Businesses, city offices, and highways were shut down this week due to the weather, and that impacted many businesses, especially during one of biggest events in Rapid City.

With thousands of people coming to the Lakota Nation Invitational, the economical impact still benefits Rapid City despite most businesses being closed.

“That money circulates through the economy. It means that we can employ people and it means our taxes are off of those dollars, that help provide government services like roads, water, sewer, parks. So, this kind of injection into our economy from just a visitor standpoint is absolutely huge for us,” said Tom Johnson, CEO & President of Elevate Rapid City.

Thursday is the second day of LNI, and all teams were safely able to make it to the event. Regardless of the weather LNI is still bringing communities in South Dakota together for one event.

“Having LNI here and continuing to be in Rapid City for the foreseeable future is really an honor for us as a community. It humbles and I think it cements that bond that we have with our native communities that will continue in the future,” said Johnson

LNI continues through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.