Despite harsh weather, some businesses opened their doors to customers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With freezing temperatures and a no-travel advisory in place for much of South Dakota, most people are staying inside. However, for some stores, this doesn’t mean their doors are shut.

But with Christmas 10 days away, shoppers are out searching for the perfect gifts and despite some bitterly cold weather, some downtown businesses opened their doors to assist with the search.

The holiday is one of Who’s Toy House’s busiest times of the year, so it was important for them to be available. That availability doesn’t come without benefits for their customers.

“You guys can have the whole shop to yourself, and the shopping experience is just even that much better. And we’ll have one on one customer experience with you and just make that relationship a lot better, so you can have the store to yourself and a better experience. And hey the parking out front is totally available so, there’s nobody out there you can park real close,” said Maggie Pocotte, general manager of Who’s Toy House.

While shopping online can make the buying experience easier, severe weather can cause shipping delays meaning some gifts might not make it to their destination in time.

“We had a UPS driver in this morning that said they’re like 44 thousand packages behind. So, you know hopping on your computer and ordering something it might not get here. So, you might have to look local and we’re hoping that customers do that and so that’s why we’re here,” said Clancy Kingsbury, owner of Who’s Hobby House.

Additionally using local businesses means shoppers can support their communities and see the impact their money makes.

