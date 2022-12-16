Brutally cold for next week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Most of our area won’t be seeing any more snow with the exception of some very light flurries for some. Temperatures tomorrow won’t be that bad with highs in the lower 30s. However, temperatures are going to be even colder next week than what they were this week. We’ll see highs in the single digits and lows below zero for the majority of next week. Wind chill values could be as low as -40° at times.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming line now open
Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education seeking superintendent
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
A man stranded while collecting firewood is rescued by the Pennington County Search and Rescue...
Search team rescues man missing in the Black Hills for several days
Wednesday afternoon, Spearfish changed to a no travel advised alert.
Spearfish travel ban eases, now no travel advised

Latest News

Snow
More snow is possible through this evening
Lingering snow and windy weather
Dangerously cold next week
Snow
Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon
Heaviest in the Black Hills
Heavy snow still to come for some