Brutally cold for next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Most of our area won’t be seeing any more snow with the exception of some very light flurries for some. Temperatures tomorrow won’t be that bad with highs in the lower 30s. However, temperatures are going to be even colder next week than what they were this week. We’ll see highs in the single digits and lows below zero for the majority of next week. Wind chill values could be as low as -40° at times.

