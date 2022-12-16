American student missing in France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

The young man was found in Spain.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

A French official confirmed Deland spoke to his parents Friday, but no additional information was released.

Deland is a senior at Saint John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, studying abroad with the University of Grenoble Alpes.

His parents had not heard from him since Nov. 27, and fellow students reported him missing two days later.

Deland was scheduled to return to the U.S. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

