Visit Rapid City names sports commission executive director

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Visit Rapid City has been pushing to implement a sports commission for some time and now the group has named an executive director.

Visit Rapid City says Domico Rodriguez will be the Executive Director of the Rapid City Sports Commission.

The sports commission is the brainchild of CEO Brooke Kaufman. She hopes the commission will raise the quality of life for people in Rapid City and drive the tourism industry in the Black Hills.

“We are a very seasonal market. So, summer that’s crazy. Then we see winter when the bottom drops out. I feel like this is a very easy...not easy...but a very strong way for us to really kind of push that tourism to the times of year that we just don’t see enough,” said Kaufman.

Rodriguez may be a familiar name. That’s because he is serving as the President and CEO of Main Street Square until January 27, 2023. Before finding his replacement, Main Street Square’s board of directors plans to reevaluate their goals for downtown Rapid City. There is a plan in place to merge Main Street Square and Destination Rapid City under one Downtown Rapid City umbrella.

“The really nice thing is, we’re actually starting to expand that footprint to where we’re actually not just sitting here saying have great events. But we’re going to turn our efforts towards ensuring that people love to eat, live, and play downtown. So, that’s our new vision, that he’s (Rodriguez) really helped push along,” said Ray Hespen, incoming chair of Downtown Rapid City.

Rodriguez is set to start his sports commission position February 1. Kaufman says the position will be funded by Visit Rapid City until it can stand on its own or another organization gets the sports commission under its umbrella.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.