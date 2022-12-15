Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again.

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell.

Local travel in Rapid City between exits 55 and 67 is still allowed but Pennington County issued a no travel advisory for roads east of exit 67.

Spearfish had to reinstitute its no travel allowed alert as well.

There are other no travel advisories throughout South Dakota and secondary highways are impassable in many areas.

Several highways are listed as “Road Impassable” on SD511 such as portions of S.D. Highways 44, 63, 53, 49, and U.S. Highways 18 and 83. When a road is listed as “Road Impassable”, travel on the road segment is physically impossible typically due to widespread deep snow and drifts.

“We’ve had countless vehicles become stuck and stranded on secondary state highways in the motorist’s attempt to avoid an interstate closure,” said Craig Smith, SDDOT Director of Operations. “Stranded vehicles create personal risk for the motorist and extreme hazards for snowplow operators. Ultimately, as DOT personnel assist with removing stranded vehicles, plow operations are delayed.”

