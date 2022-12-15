Rapid City councilman shares why he’s running for mayor

Weifenbach believes being prepared for growth in Rapid City is a priority.
Weifenbach believes being prepared for growth in Rapid City is a priority.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year, Ward 1 Councilman Ron Weifenbach announced his plans to run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023.

While on the council, Weifenbach says he helped secure water rights from Pactola and Rapid Creek, built a new water treatment plant, and voted for various Vision Fund projects that still have an impact today.

He says that his decision to run for mayor was not made lightly and his time on the council combined with his real-life work experience has prepared him for the office.

”We’re under par for not only street repairs but under par for water, sewer, infrastructure issues, drainage issues. These things we need to prioritize. We’re looking at in short order having the landfill fill up, we need to get plans organized. We need to have all these plans now, today for the future,” Weifenbach explained.

Additionally, Weifenbach says being prepared for growth in Rapid City is a priority.

Last week, Ward 5 councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced her candidacy for mayor.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
Heaviest in the Black Hills
Heavy snow still to come for some
Interstate 90 from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265 will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain closes
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event...
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
Most of Tuesday morning I-90 was placed under a no travel advisory by the South Dakota...
Spearfish focuses clearing snow on main routes

Latest News

Inspired by the thought of helping people Ted Hayward started the 'Showered with Hope' project...
I Caught you Caring: Meet Ted Hayward
Due to hazardous weather, the crowds weren't as large as in previous years
LNI going strong despite snowstorm
The 'Showered with Hope' project hopes to bring shower accessibility to those in need.
I Caught you Caring: Ted Hayward
Vargo hopes that some of the things he learned in Pierre can help him back home in Pennington...
Vargo Interview