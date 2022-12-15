Once again, someone donates a $2K gold coin to the Salvation Army

The long-standing tradition continues of donating a gold coin to the Salvation Army of the Black Hills Christmas campaign.(Jason Agnew / Youtube | MGN Online and Salvation Army)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 26th straight year, an anonymous “Santa Claus” dropped a gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle. This time it was in Spearfish.

As is the tradition, the gold coin was wrapped in $100 bill which was then wrapped in a Peanuts cartoon. The note on the cartoon was “26 years and counting!! Thanks for all you do!!!”

The coin is a 1-ounce Gold Commemorative Arts Medal valued at $2,060. It was released in 1983 and is 90 percent gold, 7 percent copper, and 3 percent silver.

The Red Kettle drive ends Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, but people can continue to donate for the Christmas Campaign through Jan. 15. Mail checks to 405 N. Cherry Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701, or donate online at: www.blackhillsredkettle.org.

So far, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills has raised 35 percent of its goal of $457,900.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills has several ongoing holiday charity programs.

Last week, the Salvation Army visited 29 nursing homes, delivering gifts to the residents.

Christmas food boxes (1,400; a 23 percent increase over last year) are being assembled, including traditional staples for a holiday – a whole frozen turkey or ham, sides and dessert.

Angel Tree gifts will go to about 1,752 children this year.

The Angel Tree gifts and Christmas food boxes will be distributed to families that have already registered - Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21.

