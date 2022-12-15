More snow is possible through this evening

By Shelby Peplowski
Dec. 15, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Blizzard, winter storm warnings and the winter weather advisory have been extended through 11 AM Friday. Snow, Blowing Snow, drifting snow, and intense winds will cause significant travel impacts. Deep snow drifts will be in the northern Black Hills. Most highways remain closed or with no travel advisories in South Dakota as crews battle ongoing winds and snow that impact snow removal. There is no clear indication as to when I-90 will east of Wall, or north of Piedmont will reopen for the latest updates on highway/road conditions you can head to South Dakota 5-1-1.

Snow showers will linger around the northern hills Thursday into Friday with up to a foot of snow could be likely for areas such as Lead South Dakota. A few isolated snow showers remain possible elsewhere. Highs this afternoon will climb into the teens and 20s for most locations. Snow and Blowing Snow is expected this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Fierce winds will continue to howl with gusts up to 50 mph or higher through Friday.

Winds start to calm down and become breezy by Saturday as temperatures turn cold after the weekend with highs next week in the single digits to teens and low temperatures below zero. The days leading into Christmas weekend will remain cold and, in all probability, in the single digits.

