Mixology at Home – The Grinch Cocktail

By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Have I said I hate holiday drinks? Even Christmas-themed drinks irritate me. But the newsroom staff found one I can get behind, The Grinch!

In this Mixology at Home segment on Good Morning Black Hills, I failed on the sugar rimmer but the drink still is pleasant and not too strong. Full disclosure: I do not “practice” new drinks before GMBH host Alena Neves tries them. It is truly a “fly by the seat of your pants” experience for this home bartender and our taster.

There are several Grinch recipes, some using vodka as a base and others use white rum. What makes them green? Melon liqueur. I don’t use melon liqueur much, but I did find a bottle in the back of my bar.

I’m using the vodka-based recipe today because I don’t have white rum. I have red, dark, spiced and gold, but no white. There is a difference not only in the color but the flavor as well.  White is not as bold a rum taste as the darker flavors.

The Grinch Cocktail (vodka-based)

  • 1/2 oz Vodka
  • 1 1/2 oz Melon Liqueur
  • 3 Lime Wedges
  • Ginger Ale
  • Rim: Green Sugar (find sugar already colored green. I tried to use food coloring on regular sugar, and it was a mess)
  • Garnish: Lime Wheel, Candy Cane

Directions

  • Rim the edge of a rocks glass using lime juice and green sugar. Drop 3 lime wedges into the base of a shaker and muddle. Add ice and pour in vodka and melon liqueur. Shake. Pour mix into the prepared glass and top with ginger ale. Garnish with a lime wheel and a candy cane.

The Grinch Cocktail (white rum-based)

  • 1 ½ oz Melon liqueur
  • 1 oz clear rum (Rum can be substituted with triple sec if you’d like a fruitier tasting drink)
  • 5 ounces lemon lime soda
  • 1 maraschino cherry

Directions

  • Fill a lowball glass with ice. Add melon liqueur and rum. Top with lemon lime soda and stir gently to combine. Top with a maraschino cherry.

