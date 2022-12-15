Healthy Eating with A Better Me

A Better Me a source for healthy living
By Alena Neves
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At “A Better Me”, it’s about you and living the best you possible where we strive to help you improve your lifestyle. And as the holidays are upon us it’s important to be armed with as much information and tips on eating healthy.

Our special guest for “A Better Me” segment is Errin Short, a registered dietician and fitness professional in Rapid City. She owns Errin’s Eats where she teaches you how to have a healthy relationship with food. Short’s focus this week was to introduce a variety of samples of low fat protein options consisting of a can of tuna, peanut butter, light chocolate milk, chocolate milk and protein pancakes, etc.

Short says depending on activity levels throughout the day will determine how much protein you could eat. To make an overall estimate of how much protein an individual would eat would be premature if you don’t know their level of activity. Short does say that our bodies need protein to stay healthy and is a critical part of processes that fuel energy and carry oxygen throughout the body in your blood. Look for Short to return to “A Better Me” segment in January to show us exactly what a low-fat breakfast, lunch or dinner looks like.

Catch “A Better Me” every Wednesday morning on Good Morning Black Hills.

