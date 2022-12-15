Deadlines for holiday shipping are coming up

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -‘Tis the season for shipping holiday gifts across the country and around the world, but you need to pay attention to deadlines.

The U.S. Postal Service, as well as commercial delivery companies, is ready to deliver gifts before Saint Nick lands on your roof.

“We’re going to be your best friend this holiday because here are several things to think about. You can go to something like click and ship. When you go to click and ship you can order you’re postage supplies online and even schedule a carrier to come out to your home to pick up those priority boxes for free you don’t even have to go to the post office,” said USPS communication specialist Mark Inglett.

USPS deadline for first-class mail is Saturday, Dec. 17, Priority mail is Dec. 19, and Priority Express is Dec. 23. If shipping by a private company, check their deadlines to ensure your gifts get under the tree in time for Christmas morning.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest in the Black Hills
Heavy snow still to come for some
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming line now open
Wednesday afternoon, Spearfish changed to a no travel advised alert.
Spearfish travel ban eases, now no travel advised
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert

Latest News

Domico Rodriguez is the newly announced Rapid City Sports Commission Executive Director.
Visit Rapid City names sports commission executive director
A Better Me features Errin Short, a registered dietician and fitness professional in Rapid City.
Healthy Eating with A Better Me
While they say The Grinch is a mean one, this cocktail is anything but. As holiday cocktails...
Mixology at Home – The Grinch Cocktail
The long-standing tradition continues of donating a gold coin to the Salvation Army of the...
Once again, someone donates a $2K gold coin to the Salvation Army