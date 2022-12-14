Spearfish focus snow cleaning toward main routes first

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The Northern Hills have been seeing their fair share of snow with the snowstorm that started early Tuesday morning.

According to the city of Spearfish, they sprang into action as soon as they could to begin clearing roads that are main hubs for both residents and people passing by.

“Our focus is on the priority routes we try to make sure that they are safe to use,” said Spearfish public safety director Pat Rotert, “Look at it like a human body, making sure our arteries stay open, Jackson Boulevard, Colorado Boulevard, Main Street, North Avenue. If we can keep those open, then we know we can get emergency services at least close to every neighborhood in town during the event,”

While plenty of local shops did not open Tuesday, according to Rotert, there was still an issue with people driving around, causing a slight problem keeping the roads clean.

“You know, we go into a ‘no travel advised’ and we have a lot of people that still go out and make that trip to the store, to a friend, try to keep their local business open, and that causes us issues it gets in the way of snow removal operations, people get stuck,” said Rotert, “Then have to put our staff at risk to go out and help people that should not have been out anyway. Those are the biggest problems we run into,”

He added this is usually one of the issues that come with winter storms in general. Although this year, Rotert said, they’ve seen fewer accidents and gave some advice on what people can do to stay safe during storms.

“The main thing people can do is stay in and ride out the storm. Wait for that trip to the store. Most of the businesses and appointments are already closed or canceled. So, the big thing people can do to help is staying off of those roads,”

2 p.m. on Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation deemed it unsafe to travel on I-90 towards the Wyoming borderline past Chamberlain and set a no-travel allowed ordinance while the storm was occurring.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.