Participants in the Lakota Nation Invitational get the red carpet treatment

The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City...
The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City and the LNII Board of Directors, to march on and officially kick off the cultural festivities.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 45th Lakota Nation Invitational kicked off Tuesday with the annual tradition of rolling out the red carpet at The Monument for those participating.

The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City and the LNII Board of Directors, to march on and officially kick off the cultural festivities.

Students from one of the schools, Lakota Tech, say that the event is meant to bring people together for fun competition.

”It’s pretty cool to see all the teams from around here, to see how they play and where they’re from, and it’s just cool to meet new people and to see siblings and stuff that we don’t see all the time,” says Lakota Tech student Quincey Means.

A meal for all the teams was provided in LaCroix Hall.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Significant snowstorm will impact the area
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event...
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill

Latest News

Night-side anchor moves on to new job in Iowa.
Lindsey's Last Day at KEVN Black Hills Fox News
Monument Health makes room for staff who can't get home during a storm.
Healthcare workers stay on the job during the storm
Native American activist has charges from a Fourth of July protest dropped.
Charges dropped against Nick Tilsen
City tries to stay ahead of the storm and keep roads open.
Crews stay busy keeping roads open