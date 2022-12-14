Participants in the Lakota Nation Invitational get the red carpet treatment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 45th Lakota Nation Invitational kicked off Tuesday with the annual tradition of rolling out the red carpet at The Monument for those participating.

The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City and the LNII Board of Directors, to march on and officially kick off the cultural festivities.

Students from one of the schools, Lakota Tech, say that the event is meant to bring people together for fun competition.

”It’s pretty cool to see all the teams from around here, to see how they play and where they’re from, and it’s just cool to meet new people and to see siblings and stuff that we don’t see all the time,” says Lakota Tech student Quincey Means.

A meal for all the teams was provided in LaCroix Hall.

