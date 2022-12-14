No travel allowed Wednesday in Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish had to issue a no travel allowed alert due to the continuing battering of the snowstorm. This means all roads are closed.

The only vehicles that should be on the road are emergency and snow contractors.

According to a release from the public safety director, Patrick Robert, most area of the town are impassable due to snow accumulations and drifting. Conditions, Roberts states, are expected to continue or even get worse throughout Wednesday.

People who do attempt to drive risk getting stuck and ticketed.

Check for the latest road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511.

