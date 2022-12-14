Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun accidentally discharged around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after accidentally shooting himself while trying to make a U-turn, according to North Charleston police.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun accidentally discharged around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, WCSC reported.

According to police, officers found Gardner with a gunshot wound in the groin area.

A witness told police Gardner was trying to make a U-turn but ultimately drove through a parking lot and hit an unoccupied vehicle.

“After reviewing all the facts and evidence, in this case, it was determined that the victim had an accidental firearm discharge while driving the vehicle, which culminated in the victim’s death,” police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
Heaviest in the Black Hills
Heavy snow still to come for some
Interstate 90 from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265 will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain closes
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event...
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
Police say a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County.
‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old shot, killed after finding gun; family members arrested
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Club Q shooting survivors press Congress to act on guns
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington