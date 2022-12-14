I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming line now open

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90 from Rapid City (exit 67) to the Wyoming state line.

Travelers should still be cautious due to slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow. Snowplows will also be on the road and should be given room to work.

The closure of the interstate from Rapid City to Chamberlain is still in force. The DOT also expects to extend that closure to Mitchell Wednesday afternoon or early evening due to newly developing snow and winds.

There are also numerous no travel advisories on South Dakota highways. The Spearfish travel alert has been downgraded to no travel advised. It was no travel allowed early this morning.

Check for the latest road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511.

