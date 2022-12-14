Dangerously cold next week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see the snow continue for the Northern Black Hills and Northwestern South Dakota overnight. For tomorrow, much of our area won’t see snowfall with the exception of the Northern Black Hills. By Friday, our entire area will see dry conditions. However, temperatures are going to get even colder with lows dropping below zero next week with highs in the single digits. The coldest day will be Thursday with lows potentially near -20°.

