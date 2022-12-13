Utah bound Ross looks to deliver big season for STM

STM standout has signed to play for the University of Utah
12-12 stm ross
12-12 stm ross
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:59 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After winning last year’s Class “A” state championship the St. Thomas More girls basketball team is focused on repeating. The Cavaliers will count on senior Reese Ross to lead the way. After her high school days Ross will play college basketball at the division one level for the University of Utah.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Significant snowstorm will impact the area
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event...
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
Accumulation could be over 2 feet for some
Heavy snow expected next week
Zachary Fegueroa sentenced in vehicular homicide case
Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim

Latest News

12-12 sdsu women
SDSU women and men roll to big wins
The Harlem Globetrotters return to Rapid City for a game in March 2023.
They’re back! Harlem Globetrotters return to Rapid City
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event...
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
Alex Aleardi
Aleardi brings winning attitude to Rush