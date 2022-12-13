Snow and high winds will cause conditions to deteriorate throughout today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in place across the area conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate throughout today and into Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected through much of the day today and with wind gusts looking to pick up to 60 mph, whiteout conditions and near impossible travel is expected through the day. Please refrain from traveling if possible.

The heaviest snow will be around Pine Ridge, Martin, and Kadoka, and in the northern Black Hills where two feet or more of snow is expected. Significant snowfall is expected through much of the area, where a foot or more of snow will be likely.

For the Rapid City area, a dry slot is still causing some uncertainty this morning as it could cause and issue with snow fall totals. As of right now, for Rapid City around 4″-10″ is possible. To the south of Rapid City, Custer and Newcastle are expected to see less snow.

As mentioned above If you do not have to travel, stay home! It is not worth risking your life or the life of our first responders during this inclement weather. If you absolutely must be out on the roads, be sure to have a winter emergency kit with you.

As of this morning portions of US-14 between Wall and Pierre are under No Travel Advisories due to snow, ice, and low visibility. Portions of US-18 starting at Gordon Road through Martin and heading into Mission and Winner are also under No Travel Advisories due to snow, blowing snow, ice, and low visibility.

More “no travel advisories” are likely to be issued throughout today.

By the weekend extreme cold temperatures are likely to settle into the region.

