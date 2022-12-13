Police: Murder suspect rescued after dive out 12th-floor window

Police say SWAT officers rescued a murder suspect who dove out of a 12th-floor window but got...
Police say SWAT officers rescued a murder suspect who dove out of a 12th-floor window but got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCVB) - Police say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building in Boston had to be rescued after they got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident started when police were called to a 12th-floor apartment around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say officers knocked several times but received no response from the apartment. When they gained entry, they found a dead body inside.

But there was also a suspect inside, and a standoff followed. Police said SWAT officers who entered the apartment “were met with a physical threat.”

The suspect ended up diving out of a window but got stuck and wound up hanging from the window. SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. They have not yet been charged with a crime.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

