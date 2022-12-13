Perry Fogg sentenced for killing on Rosebud reservation
Published: Dec. 13, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for killing another man on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.
Perry Joseph Fogg, according to a Department of Justice release, killed a man in July 2021 by driving a pickup truck into him.
Fogg also was sentenced to three years of supervised release, and he must pay $1,185 in restitution.
