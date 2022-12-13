Paleontologist from Hill City assists in stopping Hong Kong T-Rex sale

By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There will be no lawsuit after an auction company in Hong Kong will no-longer be selling a T-Rex skeleton an area paleontologist says is a copy of a dinosaur he helped discover.

The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the president of the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research Peter Larson----came across photos of the T-Rex named “Shen”----and noticed it had striking similarities to “Stan”----a dinosaur that was partly-discovered by Larson.

He said that he helped make models of “Stan”---and is very-familiar with features of the skull and other bones---and he says the company was potentially misleading buyers on how much of the skeleton actually exists.

”We asked the auction company to get us a list of the bones, and many of them were listed as ‘fragment,’ but then they made a drawing showing them as complete bones,” Larson said. “So, what we saw was not truthful, and we thought it was important to bring it to the attention of the auction company.”

The auction company pulled the T-Rex off the auction block---after The New York Times published a front-page story on the matter.

