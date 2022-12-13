I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line.(CHP Truckee / Twitter | MGN Onlline)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, the interstate from Rapid City to Chamberlain was shut down.

This means I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds travelers that there are other no travel advisories in place on state highways throughout the western and central parts of the state.

Check for the latest road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511. Also watch The 6 and 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox News for the latest forecasts and check current closings on our website.

