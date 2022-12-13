I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain closes

Interstate 90 from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265 will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Interstate 90 from Rapid City exit 67 to Chamberlain exit 265 will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City Exit 67 to Chamberlain Exit 265 closes effective 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the freezing rain, heavy snow and high winds make the road too dangerous to keep open.

DOT also says they expect to have to close I-90 this afternoon from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line; as well as continuing the closer east from Chamberlain to Mitchell.

There are other no travel advisories on state highways and many secondary roads will become impassable so check for the latest road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Watch The 6 and 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox News for the latest forecasts and check https://www.blackhillsfox.com/weather/closings/ for the latest closings.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Significant snowstorm will impact the area
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event...
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways

Latest News

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission offers overnight shelter for those in need.
Cornerstone Rescue Mission is ready for the winter storm
The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the...
Paleontologist from Hill City assists in stopping Hong Kong T-Rex sale
A line of Rapid City snowplows prepared for the snowstorm.
Property owners better dig out those shovels and snowblowers
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways