Heavy snow still to come for some

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.

