Expect closures and no travel advisories on South Dakota highways

Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.
Travelers can expect to see highways closed Tuesday due to the storm across South Dakota.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anyone traveling this week should expect highway closures beginning Tuesday.

A release from the South Dakota Department of Transportation stated: Due to a strong winter storm system predicted to bring freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds, closures on portions of Interstate 90 in western and central South Dakota are expected mid-morning on Tuesday.

The DOT also anticipates parts of Interstate 29 north of Brookings to be affected mid-day Tuesday. Secondary highways will also become impassable as the storm continues.

No travel advisories will be issued as necessary so look for the latest on road and weather conditions at visit https://sd511.org or by calling 511. You can also get more information about SDDOT highway winter weather planning and services at https://dot.sd.gov/media/documents/External%20WHMP.pdf.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Significant snowstorm will impact the area
Accumulation could be over 2 feet for some
Heavy snow expected next week
Zachary Fegueroa sentenced in vehicular homicide case
Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide
The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event...
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim

Latest News

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission offers overnight shelter for those in need.
Cornerstone Rescue Mission is ready for the winter storm
The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after the...
Paleontologist from Hill City assists in stopping Hong Kong T-Rex sale
A line of Rapid City snowplows prepared for the snowstorm.
Property owners better dig out those shovels and snowblowers
Make sure you know the difference between the holiday blues and something more serious.
Seasonal depression and the holiday blues: What to look out for and how to manage