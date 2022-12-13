Cornerstone Rescue Mission is ready for the winter storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a place where the homeless can stay while they work to restart their lives. And with the winter storm looming, Cornerstone’s executive director Lysa Allison says preparations are under way to ensure they have plenty of food, coffee, cots, and staff coverage.

“The only time we would not allow anybody to come in is if they’re very intoxicated or they’re wanting to fight or something like that, then they would not be allowed in. We don’t see a lot of that behavior when the weather is really really bad,” said Allison.

The staff members are prepared for the inclement weather with activities for people to do in their spare time.

“I’m thanking the mission here for having a place for me to go through tomorrow’s storm. I just came back from the library, and just on the bus; it’s the topic of conversation. People are even wondering if the bus is going to run tomorrow,” said Leslie Biven, a homeless man.

Allison says if the bad weather lasts longer than a day, they will not kick anyone out as long as they abide by the rules.

“We’ll also open up during the day as a warming center to ensure that people that may not want to stay with us but want to get off the street because there are some homeless people that might choose to stay outside. If they want to come in and warm up, we will have them coffee and meal and all of that kind of stuff, too,” said Allison.

