Property owners better dig out those shovels and snowblowers

A line of Rapid City snowplows prepared for the snowstorm.
A line of Rapid City snowplows prepared for the snowstorm.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Preparing for the snow may consist of getting gas for your car, and buying more groceries, but what should you do once the snow has fallen?

Property owners are responsible for clearing the snow and ice from sidewalks located curbside or at the property line. When clearing your sidewalk or driveway do not throw snow into the street.

Rapid City Public Works offers snow removal for the main streets in town and is responsible for approximately 1,500 lane miles. They do follow a list of priorities of streets to plow first.

“We do all of the streets, we do not get into residentials until after 6 inches. We plow the main downtown core after 4 p.m., but that is dependent upon if it looks like it’s going to be 50 degrees two days after the event,” said Dale Pfeifle, street superintendent, Rapid City.

Removing your car from the street makes it easier for snowplows to go through the area. However, people should pay attention to the signs and make sure not to park in a snowplow route.

