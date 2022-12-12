Trio of hamsters take this week’s spot in: Pet of the Week

A hamster ready at the gate of it's cage, waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s fur ball, or should we say fur balls are perfect for the night owls.

The trio of hamsters are nocturnal animals, meaning they are most active at night. They do not have names, so it is a free game on what you want to call them; plus you can take all or just one. These hamsters know a fun game too, it is called hide-and-cheek, and they sure keep their cheeks full of food.

For more information on these little hamsters, stop by the Humane Society of the Black Hills or click here.

