They’re back! Harlem Globetrotters return to Rapid City

The Harlem Globetrotters return to Rapid City for a game in March 2023.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is on the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 world tour, with a game set for Monday, March 13.

Tickets for the game in Monument’s Summit Arena are on sale now. People can purchase them on-line at https://www.themonument.live/, by phone 1-800-468-6463, or in-person at The Monument ticket offices, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained audiences throughout the world. Their antics and skills have always been crowd-pleasers as they take on the Washington Generals.

