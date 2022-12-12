Rockin’ around the real Christmas tree

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Fake Christmas trees may be more popular than real Christmas trees, however, real Christmas trees are better for the environment.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association artificial Christmas trees only last about 6-9 years, before they get thrown out, and sit in a landfill indefinitely.

This is the opposite for real trees, they can be recycled or composted and be made into mulch that will nourish other trees.

Real trees absorb carbon dioxide and other gasses and emit oxygen, whereas 85% of fake Christmas trees are imported from China. These artificial trees are then transported across the Pacific Ocean using fossil fuel-powered ships.

Once a tree is harvested, new seeds are planted into the ground to replace it. Currently there are about 350 million trees growing, and 30 million of those trees are harvested each year.

Aside from being better for the environment they also have something else to offer.

“You know you have the scent and the fragrance of a real cut fresh Christmas tree versus an artificial tree. I think there is a place for both,” said Tim Sime, Owner Jolly Lane Greenhouse.

According to pick your own Christmas tree 20.98 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2021.

However, maintaining your real Christmas tree is also important to prolong its life and prevent a home fire.

“You want to trim off about two inches or so of the base or the trunk of the tree, put that in water and water it everyday. Keep it away from any heat sources, about 3ft or so is what we recommend,” said Lt. Steve McCollar, Fire and Life Safety Division.

After the holidays it is important to properly dispose of the dried out tree by recycling it.

