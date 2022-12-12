Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs.

Tuesday, 4 p.m., at the Monument, the city rolls out the red carpet entry for basketball players. The games begin the next day. Games are in Summit Arena, Ice Arena, and Barnett Fieldhouse. Full brackets can be found at www.lakotanationinvitational.com.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.themonument.live, by calling 1-800-468-6463, or at the Monument ticket offices.

Besides basketball, youth will participate in the Lakota Language Bowl, Knowledge Bowl, Art Show, Hand Games and a Poetry Slam.

“The impact that this event brings to the community is substantial, not just for our local economy but for our culture as well,” said Craig Baltzer, Monument executive director, said in a release.

For a full schedule of events visit www.themonument.live/lni22events or www.lakotanationinvitational.com.

