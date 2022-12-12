Holiday Marketplace pop-up brings shoppers and vendors under one roof

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As people search for the perfect Christmas gift, many shoppers are encouraged to turn to local and small businesses for all their holiday needs.

Many small businesses don’t have a physical storefront where shoppers can interact with the owner, ask questions, and receive their purchases immediately, which can make shopping at a larger corporation more appealing.

But the Holiday Market Place Pop-up brings over 100 vendors together to allow members of the community to see all that South Dakota’s businesses have to offer.

“The main goal of the Marketplace Pop-up is to provide an atmosphere where customers can connect with new businesses. I think that it’s so important to support small businesses and a lot of these places don’t have a storefront, they just have a website or Facebook page. So, this really gives them the opportunity to come showcase their products in front of a large crowd,” said Rachelle White, owner of R-White Events.

Supporting local and small businesses allows for money to circle back through the community, where the dollars are being spent to strengthen the economy.

Additionally, it also provides a more personable experience for customers, as owners and shoppers can connect one on one, something that is not always possible when it comes to chain stores.

Rebecca Keegan, who owns a small business called Besties stated, “We’re living here. We’re shopping at the same places as you. We are paying rent all those things in this local area, and it just helps the economy stay strong,”

“You’re supporting a friend, a family, someone that’s trying to learn how to create the more happiness’s feeling you get when you shop with a small business,” said Brad Green, another small business owner.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 99% of businesses in South Dakota are made up of small businesses.

