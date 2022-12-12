Heavy snow the next few days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here is a recap of the timing for the upcoming storm. A light wintry mix is possible this evening and early overnight. By sunrise tomorrow, our entire area will see snow. The snowfall will be heavy throughout much of the day tomorrow. The southern hills will see the snow dry out by the evening, but the rest of our area will continue to see moderate-heavy snow throughout tomorrow night. Snow will start to break up by Wednesday morning with only light snow expected by then. Up to 2 feet or more is possible in the Northern Black Hills and South Dakota Plains. Most of our area will see at least 6 inches with the exception of the southern hills which could see only 2″-5″. There is still a big discrepancy in Rapid City. Some models are suggesting that the snow could dry out like it will across the southern hills. Other models are showing the moderate to heavy snow last much longer. For those in Rapid City, be prepared for snow accumulation anywhere between 4″-12″. It will also be very windy with gusts up to 40 mph tonight, and then 55 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy weather will continue through Wednesday and Thursday as well. Temperatures are going to be much colder with highs in the 20s for the majority of the week. Wind chill values will drop below zero for much of our area overnight and could remain below zero throughout the afternoon tomorrow and Wednesday. Despite the snow ending Thursday, the temperatures will actually get worse throughout the week and into next week as well with highs potentially only in the single digits to start next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.