Black Hills Federal Credit Union aids KOTA Care and Share Food Drive

The Black Hills Federal Credit Union presents a $1,000 donation to the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive.(Black Hills Federal Credit Union)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive received a $1,000 donation from the Black Hills Federal Credit Union.

“We’re thankful that KOTA brings businesses and individuals in the community together to support Church Response,” said Holli Edwards, Vice President Marketing, in a release from BHFU. “We especially enjoy the community comradery and pooling of resources and skills that make this drive possible year after year.”

The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive benefits Church Response providing food to those in need.

