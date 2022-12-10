Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership

The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes. (WRAL, CAR DEALERSHIP, CNN)
By Chelsea Donovan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) - In North Carolina, thieves drove more than $600,000 worth of high-end cars right off a dealership lot.

It happened Friday just south of Raleigh in Lillington.

The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.

Around 4:15 a.m., a U-Haul pulls up in near Heister Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep and several people run out.

“If you look at all the camera angles, you know them dropping them off in different parking lots. They are running everywhere, almost like it was rehearsed,” says operations manager Jeremy Stephens.

High-end, high horsepower cars worth $631,000 were taken in a matter of minutes.

“They are just waiting for the guys to come out with the keys. First truck they took, a TRX, that’s over $90,000. The Hellcat is over $90,000, three to four cars were valued over $90,000,” Stephens describes.

Eight different drivers raced the 10 cars off the lot, leaving empty spots and tire tracks where they once sat.

The dealership believes this is part of an elaborate car theft ring.

“We had some friends in Winston-Salem and Charlotte, they had same exact scenario,” Stephens says.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulation could be over 2 feet for some
Heavy snow expected next week
Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of an apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

Latest News

FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Former officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Caught on camera: Thieves steal 10 cars from dealership
Weather Balloon Launch
Weather Balloon Launch
Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide
Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide