Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 1
Wrestlers begin RC Invite, Rush win sixth straight
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument was packed with high school wrestlers from around the region as the Rapid City Invite kicked off. Plus, the Rapid City Rush stay red-hot on the ice as they get another win over the Wichita Thunder. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
