Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their Portland-area home.

KPTV reports the incident happened Thursday night at the family’s home in a northwest Portland neighborhood.

The family, who would like to remain anonymous for their safety, said they heard an explosion of broken glass while having dinner that evening.

The father of the family of five said he ran to the front door and confronted the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Joseph Ibrahim.

The father said he tried to push the would-be burglar back as he had his hand inside the front door after smashing the glass.

“He [the suspect] was looking at both of us and actively trying to get into the house,” the father said. “I didn’t know what he had in mind.”

The family shared footage from their Ring doorbell of the incident. The mother said she armed two of her children with knives while contacting police.

“I didn’t know whether he [the suspect] had a gun, or a knife, or what was happening,” she said. “So, I grabbed my children.”

When police arrived, the family said officers found Ibrahim sitting on the porch. According to the father, the 18-year-old never said a word throughout the confrontation.

Court documents shared that a police officer reported Ibrahim was “giggling to himself” while he was being taken to jail and talking about how scared the family was.

The father said he has pressed charges but is disappointed that the court has set Ibrahim’s bail at $250.

“This guy is going to skate out less than 24 hours after doing the deed,” he said.

The family said that crime in their neighborhood has gotten worse and they are now looking at moving following this most recent incident.

