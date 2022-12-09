Three Olympic athletes spent the day at South Dakota Mines to share what it takes to be a professional athlete

Chris nelson, Deanna price, and Payton Otterdahl are touring South Dakota to share the...
Chris nelson, Deanna price, and Payton Otterdahl are touring South Dakota to share the importance of what working hard, training right and eating healthy can do for an athlete.(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three Olympic athletes headed to the South Dakota School of Mines Thursday to share their stories with the Hardrocker track and field team, about what being an athlete means to them.

Chris nelson, Deanna price, and Payton Otterdahl are touring South Dakota to share the importance of what working hard, training right, and eating healthy can do for an athlete.

They say it comes down to training hard and finding what is right for your body in order to remain healthy. The three advocate for athletes through their own experiences of being professional athletes and what it takes to get to that level.

They stress that becoming a professional athlete begins at a young age with the right diet, schedule, and support system.

“Try to make everything as important in your own head as you do 2 to 5 because I feel like that’s what I would’ve wanted to know back then. I didn’t eat or sleep as well as I should have but I trained really hard, I feel like if you take training and sleeping and eating all at the same level of severity then things will get a lot easier a lot faster,” said Chris Nelson, professional pole vaulter and Olympian.

For more information on their program head to buildyourbase.org.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbey Steele was in the Pennington County Jail when she had a "medical issue" that resulted her...
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of an apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back

Latest News

The Lakota Voice Project is lifting up Lakota youth with its annual Christmas campaign.
Lakota Voice Project lifting up Lakota youth with annual Christmas campaign
Breakfast with the Grinch; providing last-minute Christmas gift shopping & fun for the whole...
Breakfast with the Grinch; providing last-minute Christmas gift shopping and fun for the whole family
Habitat for Humanity seeks to better the community all year round by building, and rebuilding...
Habitat for Humanity renovates one home just in time for the holidays
Christmas Town is 130 structures in all and features everything from kids having a snowball...
Rapid City family shares passion for Christmas in the form of a tiny town