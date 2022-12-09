Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat

Rapid Valley Elementary School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:50 p.m.

Students were taken to a staging area at the RV Sanitary District, 4612 Teak Drive. Parents, according to a social media post by the Pennington County sheriff’s Office, can reunite with their children at this area. The PCSO asks that parents contact a teacher before taking children.

We will update the story when we have more information.

