Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released.
Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.
Dodd was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where he was pronounced dead. The 14-year-old and a 50-year-old passenger in her vehicle were not injured.
We are not releasing the teens name because she is a juvenile.
