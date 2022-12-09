Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released.

Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.

Dodd was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where he was pronounced dead. The 14-year-old and a 50-year-old passenger in her vehicle were not injured.

We are not releasing the teens name because she is a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.