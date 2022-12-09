Rapid City councilwoman first in line with mayoral bid

Rapid City Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong says she will run for mayor.
Rapid City Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong says she will run for mayor.(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for4 mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Current Mayor Steve Allender has said he will not seek another term.

“Rapid City deserves strong and decisive leadership, a mayor who can be authentic and isn’t afraid to make a difficult decision,” Armstrong said in a release announcing her candidacy.

“I believe I’ve proven myself worthy and up to the task and I hope you agree. Those who support me understand I have a strong sense of duty to Rapid City and have never backed down from a challenge.”

Armstrong has been on the city council since 2017.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Accumulation could be over 2 feet for some
Heavy snow expected next week
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of an apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Two Rapid City men are sentenced to federal prison in unrelated drug cases.
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions

Latest News

Agricultural, Socioeconomic, and Hydrologic drought are a few drought types that Western South...
Western South Dakota experiences different types of droughts
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.)
South Dakota Congressional delegation opposes COVID vaccine mandate for troops
Gov. Noem meets with SD National Guard troops in Texas (Gov. Noem's Office)
Veteran groups applaud Noem’s proposed tuition benefits
HealthWatch-RSV and flu
HealthWatch-RSV, flu and kids