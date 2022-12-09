Heavy snow expected next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of our area from 11pm Monday through 5am Thursday. Snowfall is expected during that time, but the heaviest will be Tuesday & Tuesday night. 6-12 inches looks likely for those in the Winter Storm Watch with localized amounts of 1-2 feet possible, especially in the northern hills and the southeastern portion of our area (Pine Ride & Martin up through Philip). There also looks to be 55 mph wind gusts Tuesday and Wednesday. We will continue to update projected accumulation as the storm gets closer. Temperatures will also drop significantly once the snow moves in with lows possibly below zero by the end of next week. However, temperatures this weekend will be very comfortable with highs in the 50s on Sunday. Highs will then be in the 30s Monday, with 20s expected for the rest of next week.

