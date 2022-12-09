HealthWatch-RSV, flu and kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rise in cases of both flu and RSV are overwhelming hospitals and doctors’ offices across the country. Dr. Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics has some tips for parents to keep their kids safe in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“With one of the worst respiratory seasons children have seen in several years, it’s understandable that you might be concerned about your child’s cold. But luckily, for most children and adults RSV and influenza and even COVID don’t cause much ore than bad cold symptoms.. But I have a few tips for those who may have children more at risk. For infants, congestion is really the biggest factor and one of the best things you can do for your infant is run a humidifier, maybe use some saline in their nostrils and then suck them back out again with either a nose frida, a battery operated nasal aspirator or bulb syringe while plugging the opposite nostril. Fevers aren’t anything you have to get really excited about even though they can get pretty high. But a fever that’s lingering past a few days or a high fever that might mean the child doesn’t eat well, could be something they should check out. It could be a sign of a secondary infection. Poor intake can occur because of the congestion and might leave a child lethargic. And if this is something your seeing, try to offer food more often, drinks more often, and again, get checked if you need to. Breathing is something that will send a lot of people to their doctor. For an infant, that might look like skin underneath ribs sucking in as your child works hard. And again, if they have a nose that’s all plugged up, try that first. If they’ve got a bit of a temp that can rise that respiratory rate, try getting that temp down. If they’re still working hard to breathe, get them checked out. For children with asthma or other lung issues, be sure you’re using those breathing treatments at the very first sign of this illness. You can possibly keep your child out of the hospital and away from extra medical care if we start early and often with those treatments. If you do get concerns, if your child gets panicky looks in their eyes, has increased work for breathing or eve gets lethargic with their breathing, these are really good reasons to seek medical care. If you have questions about your child’s cold virus or anything related to RSV or influenza, make sure your talking to your child’s pediatrician. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at black Hills Pediatrics with your HealthWatch.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.