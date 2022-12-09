Exit 37 construction on I-90 reaches another mile-marker

A construction sign at the exit 37 project.
A construction sign at the exit 37 project.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Work on I-90 near exit 37 reached another step in the reconstruction of the bridge and weigh station.

The construction closed the westbound lanes for many miles. The project engineer says they were replacing box culverts that were under the interstate. Plus, adding an eight-foot wildlife fence was also added along the westbound lanes during this time. Last week most of the route opened back up.

“We have one lane open in the westbound lane and both lanes in the eastbound lane. Except for a small closure right where the bridge is being constructed at exit 37. Come Monday, we’re planning on taking all traffic control out of the westbound lane, except for along the shoulder,” said Jason Baker, project engineer, Department of Transportation.

Baker says the bridge’s construction will close the interstate at night beginning at the end of February. People will need to use the exit and acceleration ramps overnight at exit 37.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Accumulation could be over 2 feet for some
Heavy snow expected next week
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of an apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Two Rapid City men are sentenced to federal prison in unrelated drug cases.
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions

Latest News

Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
Lighted Christmas tree at the 'Winter Wonderland' in Spearfish.
‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland
Rapid City Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong says she will run for mayor.
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
Agricultural, Socioeconomic, and Hydrologic drought are a few drought types that Western South...
Western South Dakota experiences different types of droughts