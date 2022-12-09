‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland

Lighted Christmas tree at the 'Winter Wonderland' in Spearfish.
Lighted Christmas tree at the 'Winter Wonderland' in Spearfish.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They say the best way to check out Christmas lights is with a cup of hot chocolate and music. In Spearfish, you get to experience all of this while helping out the community.

The Spearfish City Campground gets a makeover for December, from empty camping spots to a winter wonderland. The decorated holiday land is a brainchild of the Spearfish Optimists Club. The club uses the money raised to support different projects in the northern hills community.

“We kind of have a three-fold type of mission. One is to help kids academically, one is to help kids athletically, and then those kids...the parents may not have what it takes right now or the money,” said Percy Ahrendt, Spearfish Optimists Club.

This year you can check the Winter Wonderland out for yourself from 5-8 pm on December 9, 10, 16, 17 & 23.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy accumulation possible
Major storm is possible next week
Accumulation could be over 2 feet for some
Heavy snow expected next week
Firefighters pull burnt construction materials out of an apartment building.
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Two Rapid City men are sentenced to federal prison in unrelated drug cases.
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions

Latest News

Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
A construction sign at the exit 37 project.
Exit 37 construction on I-90 reaches another mile-marker
Rapid City Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong says she will run for mayor.
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
Agricultural, Socioeconomic, and Hydrologic drought are a few drought types that Western South...
Western South Dakota experiences different types of droughts