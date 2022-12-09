‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They say the best way to check out Christmas lights is with a cup of hot chocolate and music. In Spearfish, you get to experience all of this while helping out the community.

The Spearfish City Campground gets a makeover for December, from empty camping spots to a winter wonderland. The decorated holiday land is a brainchild of the Spearfish Optimists Club. The club uses the money raised to support different projects in the northern hills community.

“We kind of have a three-fold type of mission. One is to help kids academically, one is to help kids athletically, and then those kids...the parents may not have what it takes right now or the money,” said Percy Ahrendt, Spearfish Optimists Club.

This year you can check the Winter Wonderland out for yourself from 5-8 pm on December 9, 10, 16, 17 & 23.

