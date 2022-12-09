Deck the halls with saving energy and fire safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With red and green lights illuminating the night, and inflatable snowmen and Santas getting blown up, we know that the holiday season is here.

As festive as they are, these decorations can cause a shock when the electric bill arrives.

So, how safe are your decorations, and how much are you spending on your energy bill because of those decorations?

“So we see a lot more decorations going up, it’s the festive time of the year. When people start to decorate in excess is when we start to see issues,” said Lt. Steve McCollar, Fire and Life Safety Division.

According to the National Fire Protection Association an average of 790 home fires started because of decorations, and that doesn’t count the Christmas tree. Those trees cause an average of 160 home fires each year.

To prevent house fires, it is suggested to make sure the Christmas lights aren’t worn and don’t have any broken bulbs or cords. Other tips include not using indoor string lights outside, unplugging your decorations when you go to bed, and choosing flame-resistant or flame-retardant decorations.

When saving energy and preventing a house fire, Black Hills Energy and Rapid City Fire department both agree that using LED lights can help.

LED lights emit light at a lower temperature and use less energy, therefore saving you money and lowering your chances of a fire.

However, Black Hills Energy says there are more ways you can save this season.

“Holiday decorations do use power, and it’s how you manage it that can prevent an increase in your bill. Best way to do that is to only turn lights on when your home or have them on a timer so they aren’t running all day long. It would be typical management of light usage when your home,” said Bo Secrest, Electric Operations manager, Black Hills Energy.

Maintaining and properly installing decorations can also save you money and help prevent a home fire.

