Custer man in prison for sexual contact has died

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Custer man serving consecutive sentences for sexual contact with a child has died.

The Department of Corrections release stated that 77-year-old Curtis Lovette died at a Sioux Falls hospital Thursday, Dec. 8. They did not release Lovette’s cause of death.

Lovette was convicted in 2016 for sexual contact with a minor under 16. There were two victims, aged 9 and 10 years old.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.