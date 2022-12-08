Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City men, in separate cases Dec. 5, were sentenced to federal prison following drug convictions.

Galen Cleveland Iron Cloud, age 31, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, Iron Cloud conspired with others to distribute between 50 and 200 grams of methamphetamine in South Dakota, primarily on Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux reservations.

Michael McLeod, 43, was sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, also for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

During the conspiracy, McLeod traveled to Nebraska on at least one occasion to transport methamphetamine to South Dakota, according to a DOJ release.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.